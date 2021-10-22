Boil advisory still in effect for smaller area of NO East

The new boundaries go from Lake Pontchartrain to Morrison Road to Lucerne Street to Berg Road.

NEW ORLEANS — Only part of the boil water advisory in New Orleans East has been lifted as for Friday.

According to the Sewerage & Water Board, the boil water advisory issued after a water main was broken in New Orleans East Thursday has been extended, but only for about a quarter of the area originally affected.

In the image above, the area in yellow is still under a boil water advisory while testing is being done, but the area in green is no longer under a boil water advisory.

The next update will come on Saturday, Oct. 23.