Boil water advisory canceled in New Orleans

Residents in Uptown were told to boil any tapwater before using it, and at least one school in Mid-City closed for the day because of the advisory.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board has lifted a boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans after bacterial samples came back negative, two days after the water pressure dropped.

The drop in pressure was caused by Entergy cutting power to one of the S&WB's pumping facilities during storm-related repairs. The water utility said they didn't have enough notice to turn on backup power systems designed to prevent boil water advisories in the city.

“Once the pressure goes below 20 (psi), it is what it is. It doesn't matter whether it was momentarily or lingering,” said Ghassan Korban, the S&WB’s executive director. “Then the system is considered compromised and (a) precautionary boil advisory is required.”

Korban said that when the agency lost Entergy's power, it fired up Turbine 6 to begin to make its own power.

The process to get that turbine working takes about 15 minutes. With one water tower working, there is a window of about 20 minutes to make a switch in power sources.

The agency said that turbine was not running Wednesday afternoon since the storms had passed by that time.

