NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of new Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East bounded by I-10 to Hayne Blvd. and Read Blvd. to Paris Road.

The advisory is precautionary due to a drop in water pressure, according to an email from the Sewerage and Water Board.

The S&WB said the cause of the advisory is under investigation.

Residents in other areas of New Orleans are NOT AFFECTED and do not need to boil water.

People living in the affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning