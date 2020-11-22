Boil Water advisory in place for parts of St. Tammany Parish

A contractor hitting an 8-inch water main near the intersection of Lalanne Road and Highway 21 causing the system to lose pressure.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued for areas in St. Tammany Parish.

The advisory is in place for Arbor Walk Business Park, Arbor Walk Subdivision and Natchez Trace Subdivision.

Tammany Utilities said the cause of the advisory was a contractor hitting an 8-inch water main near the intersection of Lalanne Road and Highway 21 causing the system to lose pressure.

As a precaution residents are asked to disinfect their water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

If you have to use the water, be sure to boil it for one full minute in a clean container before use. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Tammany Utilities will lift the advisory once water samples, taken by the Louisiana Department of Health and Office of Public Health, say it is safe to do so.

Customers affected by the boil water advisory will be notified when it is over by an automated phone call, notices on the Parish Government’s website and social media sites and by signs placed throughout the service area.