NEW ORLEANS -- A boil water advisory has been issued for all New Orleans residents East of Franklin Avenue.

According to a statement from the Sewerage and Water Board, a voltage spike at the Carrollton Water Plant caused a loss of power to the water distribution system around 8:09 a.m. Saturday, causing a temporary loss of water pressure.

As a result, a boil water advisory has been issued for all areas east of Franklin avenue.

Residents in these neighborhoods should not drink, make ice or brush teeth with tap water until the advisory has been lifted, the S&WB said. People with compromised immune systems should not wash hands, shower or bathe. Everyone else should be careful not to swallow any water when showering, according to the S&WB.

The boil water advisory issued for the Lower 9th Ward Friday morning was not lifted. The neighborhood is now included in this new advisory.

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that anyone with recent surgical wounds or have chronic illnesses should consider using bottled water for cleansing until the order is lifted.

The boil water order will be in effect until further notice. Customers in other parts of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Anyone with questions can contact S&WB at (504) 529-2837.

