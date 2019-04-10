NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for the Lower 9th Ward and part of New Orleans East.

According to the Sewerage & Water Board, the boil water advisory was issued after a drop in pressure, possible caused by overnight repairs on a major water main.

The advisory is in effect for all of the Lower 9th Ward and the part of New Orleans East surrounded by Bullard Avenue, I-10, Paris Road and Lake Ponchartrain

SWBNO

Residents in other areas of New Orleans are NOT AFFECTED and do not need to boil water.

People living in the affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

The Sewerage & Water Board will notify residents when the advisory is lifted, typically 24 hours after it is announced if the water tests come back clear.

If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).