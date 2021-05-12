Boil Water Advisory issued for part large swath of Uptown area

Affected residents are being asked to use bottled water or boiled tap water for drinking, cooking, cleaning food or brushing teeth until the advisory is lifted.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the area surrounded by South Carrollton Avenue, the Mississippi River and the Pontchartrain Expressway

The advisory comes after the loss of Entergy power at the Carrollton Water Plant Wednesday, resulting in low water pressure.

The Sewerage & Water Board posted a map of the affected area to their social media page.

Boil water advisories are normally issued for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds psi out of concern that a pressure drop could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter the pipes.

The Louisiana Department of Health advises anyone using boiled tap water to:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute.

Shake the water in a bottle or pour it from one container to another if the water has a flat taste to it.

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use bottled water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Healthy residents should still take precautions when:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

The LDH in partnership with SWB is asking residents to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 by washing hands often with bottled or boiled water.