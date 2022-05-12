Boil water advisory issued for part of New Orleans East

The precautionary advisory was issued after a fire hydrant in the area was damaged.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans East, which includes the area bounded by Wright Road and Lucerne Street, I-10, Paris Road and Haynes Boulevard, as well as the Oak Island Subdivision.

The advisory was issued after water pressure fell below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI), after a fire hydrant was hit in the area.

The concern when water pressure drops below 20 PSI is the increased chance of water contamination, as bacteria and other harmful pathogens can enter the water stream more easily when the pressure is too low.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO says they are on site and attempting to fix the issue. Once the water pressure returns above 20 PSI, it can be tested to see if it is safe for use once again.