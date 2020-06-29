Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Orleans East

The S&WB said the boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of De L’est, Willowbrook and Alcee Fortier areas until further notice.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East after a water main broke on Dwyer Road on Monday morning.

The boil water advisory was issued “out of an abundance of caution” after water pressure in the area fell likely due to a 12-inch diameter water main break on Dwyer Road. The S&WB said crews are currently repairing the system.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe,” a statement from the S&WB said.

