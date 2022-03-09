Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), along with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of New Orleans East. The advisory originally went into effect on Friday.
The area that had been under the advisory was bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Hayne Boulevard.
Customers in this area that did not not use their water supply during the advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.