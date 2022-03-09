Boil water advisory lifted for New Orleans East

The boil advisory covered the area bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Hayne Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO), along with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of New Orleans East. The advisory originally went into effect on Friday.

The area that had been under the advisory was bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Hayne Boulevard.