NEW ORLEANS — Update: The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday

"Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes," S&WB officials said.

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board has issued a boil water advisory Friday for parts of New Orleans East along Chef Menteur Highway.

The affected areas are from Industrial Parkway and Chef Menteur Highway through and including Venetian Isles. Residents in the affected area that are immunocompromised are advised not to wash hands, or shower or bath. All other residents are advised to take extra precautions including:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water.

Use soap and tap water, dry hands then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with safe water. Shower or bath: Being careful not to swallow any water, one may take a shower safely. Using caution when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed is considered fairly safe. A sponge bath reduces the chance of swallowing water. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the advisory is lifted.

The Louisiana Department of Health says residents in the area should not drink, make ice or brush their teeth until further notice.

The utility said that water pressure in the area dropped below 20 psi after a car struck a fire hydrant in the 16900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Crews are working to make repairs and restore water pressure in the area.

When water pressure drops below 20 psi, it is possible that contaminants can enter into pipes. Friday's boil water advisory was issued "out of an abundance of caution."

Instructions for Boiling Water:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute boil time begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (If there is a flat taste, it can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.)

Please review and follow recommendations for Boil Water Advisories listed here.

