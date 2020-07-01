NEW ORLEANS — The boil water advisory for the entire West Bank of Orleans Parish has been lifted as of 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Water samples taken from across the area have all tested negative for contamination, according to the Sewerage & Water Board. Residents are advised to flush their taps and internal plumbing if they haven't used their water since the advisory was issued.

The boil water advisory was issued on Monday at 11:30 a.m. after a repair crew struck a water main on Mardi Gras Boulevard, causing water pressure to drop.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.