NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East has been lifted by the Sewerage and Water Board, two days after it was first issued.

S&WB officials said a water main break caused the water pressure to drop below 20 psi in an area bounded by I-10 to Hayne Blvd. and Read Blvd. to Paris Road.

Bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal needs. No contamination was found in the samples taken from the area Friday.

Officials are asking anybody who did not use their water during the advisory to flush their plumbing systems by running water for several minutes.