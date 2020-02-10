Boil Water Advisory issued for Lower Coast Algiers

People using running water in that area should use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

NEW ORLEANS — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Algiers after a car crash broke a fire hydrant in the area, S&WB officials said Friday.

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans issued the precautionary advisory for Lower Coast Algiers after a car struck a fire hydrant. A map of the affected area can be found here.

People using running water in that area should use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice, a release from the S&WB said.

Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

The S&WB and the Louisiana Department of Health work together to issue boil water advisories out of caution whenever water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Agreeing with LDH recommendations, the S&WB agrees that issuing these advisories out of an abundance of caution is the right thing to do. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow contamination.

To continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory, the S&WB said residents should wash their hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted, the release said.

Residents with any questions can call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).

How to boil water during an advisory:

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

For more recommendations for managing a boil water advisory visit the City of New Orleans plan here.

