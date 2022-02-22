Boil water advisory issued for large parts of New Orleans

The S&WBNO says residents in the affected areas should use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of large portions of the east bank and New Orleans East on Tuesday.

The agency said the boil water advisory is in effect for the two areas bounded by these roads:

Area 1 – Wright Rd, Lake Pontchartrain, Paris Ave, and I-10 in addition to the Oak Island Subdivision

Area 2 – Industrial Canal, I-10, St. Bernard Ave and Lake Pontchartrain

The S&WBNO says residents in the affected areas should use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash their hands, shower, or bathe.

The agency said that repairs are ongoing and some areas are experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure. SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled.

How to Boil Water Safely

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.