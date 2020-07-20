Boil water alert in effect for part of St. Roch neighborhood

The advisory was issued Sunday after a 100-year-old pipe burst, S&WB officials say.

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory was issued for a portion of the St. Roch neighborhood Sunday.

The impacted area is several blocks within the border of the interstate, Peoples Avenue and the Florida Avenue canal.

The alert was issued around noon Sunday. It was caused by a break in a pipe that is more than 100 years old, according to New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board officials.

As of Monday morning, water quality testing was underway, and the advisory, barring any traces of dangerous bacteria, was expected to be lifted at around noon -- 24 hours after the alert.

People living in an area under a boil water advisory are instructed to follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

