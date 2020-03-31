NEW ORLEANS — The Mississippi River at New Orleans could reach the trigger point needed to open the Bonnet Carré Spillway by Friday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Spokesperson Rickey Boyett said Tuesday that the National Weather Service's forecast for the river "changed significantly overnight." The forecast for Friday predicts that the river will crest at 17.3 feet at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans with a flow rate greater than the 1.25 million cubic feet per second trigger to open the spillway.

"We could reach the operational trigger as early as this Friday, April 3," Boyett said. "However, the forecast can change, so we will continue to monitor and are prepared to respond is necessary."

Boyett said that if the spillway needs to be opened, workers will open the structure while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

"We know that any operation during active COVID-19 response measures will not be open to the public," said Boyett.

St. Charles Parish officials they plan on closing off the viewing site and shutting down the three spillway boat launches by noon on April 2 to prevent large crowds from gathering.

The current forecast predicts that the river will not reach the trigger to open the Morganza Floodway.

