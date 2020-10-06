Bourbon Street bars prepare to reopen this weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning Saturday morning, many bars on Bourbon Street will go from boarded up to open for business.



“We’ve been waiting for a long time to do this,” said Seth Howard, manager of Napoleon’s Itch.



Napoleon’s Itch has been closed for more than two months. WWL-TV interviewed Howard back when everything was shutting down. Now, under phase two of reopening in New Orleans, this bar known for mojitos will be pouring business again Saturday at noon.



“We didn’t know which phase we’d be a part of or how many phases there were going to be, but we are very happy that it’s coming so soon,” Howard said.



While bars without food permits, like Napoleon’s Itch, are new in phase two and can only operate at 25% capacity, those with food permits are already open and getting some new life as well. Bourbon Street Drinkery opened during phase one and can now up capacity to 50% and take advantage of adding musical performances in the courtyard.



“We’re prepared for it. We have tables out there and we’re going to make a little makeshift stage in order to essentially have the artist lifted,” Valerie Ramos said.



Not all bars will open this weekend. Some bar owners say their boards will stay up. They want to wait a week to see how things go before they get back in the saddle.



Even with only four days notice, Howard says the time spent shut down has led to new excitement and even some new drinks.



“I think that we’re prepared. We have a very capable staff and the owners are great. We’re going to get everything up and running just in time I think,” Howard said.



At Bourbon Street Drinkery, the news of phase two is a welcome addition to a place that thrives on excitement.



“We’re used to being that cultural city that has just a ton of people coming in and out and we miss it. We’re ready to go back. It’s been a little sad, so we’re ready to go back,” Ramos said.



Guidelines like social distancing and wearing face masks will also be in place. City leaders say monitoring will be done.