Bourbon Street under construction for the winter

NEW ORLEANS — Some intersections of Bourbon Street will be closed for construction for the last two months of 2020.

As a part of the $8.9 million City-funded Bourbon St. Phase II repair project, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works will be temporarily closing intersections to vehicular traffic to allow utility workers to make underground improvements.

A big part of the project includes pavement restoration meaning workers will have to dig up the sidewalk impacting access to the street.

The list below shows which intersections will be effected and for how long:

Bourbon/Iberville, Nov. 4-13

Bourbon/Bienville, Nov. 9-20

Bourbon/Conti, Nov. 16-27

Bourbon/St. Louis, Nov. 23-Dec. 4

Bourbon/Toulouse, Nov. 30-Dec. 11

Bourbon/St. Peter, Dec. 7-18

Bourbon/Orleans, Dec. 7-18

Bourbon/St. Ann, Dec. 14-25

Bourbon/Dumaine, Dec. 21-Jan. 1, 2021

Bourbon/St. Philip, Dec. 28-Jan. 8, 2021

Officials are reminding residents and commuters to use caution when driving, biking and walking near the construction site.

With the streets closed residents and visitors must obey all “No Parking” signs to avoid being ticketed and towed.

Once work is complete, metal traffic plates will be installed to return the flow of traffic back to normal.

The project is scheduled to be completed in December, weather permitting.

