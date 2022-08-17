'Make It Right' Foundation to pay $20.5 million to owners of faulty post-Katrina Lower Ninth Ward homes

A judge must still approve the settlement.

NEW ORLEANS — Brad Pitt's housing development Make It Right has reached a settlement with residents of the program after residents sued Pitt and the organization for defective design and building practices, breach of contract, and fraud.

According to reports from our partners at NOLA.com, Make It Right will pay owners of the homes it built in the Lower 9th Ward $20.5 million, per court documents. The agreement was reached last Tuesday, according to the NOLA.com report.

The settlement still must be approved by an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge. Each of the 107 Make It Right homeowners will be eligible to receive a $25,000 payment as reimbursement for previous repairs made by owners. The remainder of the money is slated to be divvied up according to the condition each of the blighted structures, which have dealt with numerous problems.