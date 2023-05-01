New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B' laid to rest as NOPD searches for suspect

“This is probably the best thing that I could ever think for him to go out like this. It's beautiful. A lot of super stars."

NEW ORLEANS — There's an update in the murder case of a local comedian.

Police have identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant, but they are being tight lipped about any more details.

This comes on the same day that friends and family said good-bye to Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.

It was a New Orleans-style sendoff, with a second line parade, on a beautiful day, but this celebration of life was for one taken far too soon.

“This is probably the best thing that I could ever think for him to go out like this. It's beautiful. A lot of super stars. They stopping traffic for him. I don't think there's anything better," Montrell’s son Brandon Washington said. "This made me, this made me real happy today just to see so many people that loved him, and so many hearts he touched."

He is one of Montrell's five children. Their father was only 43-years-old. The comedian was shot and killed two days before Christmas, while in a car in the parking lot of the downtown Rouse's grocery store. Police don't think the bullet was meant for him.

“It totally saddens me, because that should not be, and to come home and be gone,” said Monica Emery, a comedienne.

She came in from L.A. She says she was part of the old Def Comedy Jam days, and says that Boogie B was not only a cultural ambassador for Louisiana, but had the talent to make it big.

“This is difficult," she said. "This is difficult, because he was a bright shining light, and even though he was not a part of those days, he was up and coming, and for sure to be a bright shining light within the comedy community."

At the service before the second line, fellow comedian's told stories that made mourners laugh about their friend. One was about his accent and pronunciation of the word “storm.”

But the reality of a friend who is no longer here hit hard. One speaker said that as comedians, we work so hard for a standing ovation. Then as his voice cracked, he asked for one for his friend.

“Right now, could y'all just give him a standing ovation?”

It lasted for 25 seconds.