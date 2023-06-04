Traffic diverted as car slams into hydrant, floods part of Jefferson Avenue

"They should've taken more active steps sooner... than to start from scratch (today) and say, 'well, it's a work day, now we'll come knock it out.'

NEW ORLEANS — Traffic is being re-directed on a busy Uptown thoroughfare after a car slammed into a fire hydrant Wednesday night, sending water gushing onto private property and into the street.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Perrier Street.

Video shows a car plowing into the hydrant and video from a short time later shows water just pouring out of a large water main in front of Mark Hamrick's home.

The street has been shut down as Sewerage and Water Board and Entergy crews are on the scene.

Hamrick is glad they are there but says he feels the situation should have been dealt with immediately and not 12 hours later.

There was no immediate timetable on when the issue would be resolved and the street back opened.