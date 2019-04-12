SLIDELL, La. — Brother Martin High School head football coach Mark Bonis was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery on Tuesday night.

A post on the MightyMarc Facebook Page said Bonis was taken to Slidell Memorial Hospital for a coronary artery bypass to repair a rupture. The Facebook Page usually posts updates about Bonis' son who was born with omphalocele, an abdominal wall birth defect.

in an update posted at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the page said Bonis was still in surgery but doctors were able to repair the rupture.

"His surgery went well and they are closing him up now!!" the post said. "I am anxiously waiting to speak to the surgeon and give him the biggest hug ever."

"Dr. said that ruptures usually end in death before they make it to the hospital and the ones that make it to the hospital don’t make it to surgery," a 7 a.m. update said. "He said he’s happy with the surgery but now it’s up to Mark."

The MightyMarc Facebook Page thanked followers for prayers after the first update.

"I believe, with all I have, it's what pulled him through," the update post said.

