NEW ORLEANS -- Though construction brings a kind of heavy equipment and materials blight, around Claiborne it's welcomed, because it's much better than the alternative.

In fact in the past year, just taking a look on Canal, around I-10, there's a luxury residential building going up, a Springhill Suites hotel, a part of the Marriott group, and just a few blocks down, the Jung Hotel has recently opened up after major renovations.

Further down Canal at the intersection of Rampart, it's also been a while since there's been this much action. On one side, where the old Woolworth Building stood for years, the Hard Rock Hotel, and 18 floors 350 room building is going up. Meanwhile, across the street Hostelling, International USA is also in the midst of construction.

"We're so excited to bring life to this building historically was the old Pickwick Social Club," Sarah Berger with HI USA said.

The not for profit organization is making way for 122 dorm style beds in shared rooms, and 24 private guest rooms.

"I think it definitely has potential to bring a more international crowd, across our network we've seen that about 75 percent of our guests are from other countries," Berger explained.

And yet there are still gaps in development. This building next to the HI building is still awaiting renovations, but back down Claiborne, the Canal Street Hotel may see work stalled. Earlier in the year, Woodward Design and Build banners had adorned the building, this Friday, those have come down, and its fate is unclear.

Although some spots along Canal near the Quarter continue to wait for work, some Eyewitness News talked with "love what's being done to the place."

"Very charming street, I like the trolleys," Wolter Witholt, a visitor said.

Locals we met, were more upfront about their needs, wanting something everybody might appreciate...

"A Trader Joe's would be nice," Edwin Salinas added.

