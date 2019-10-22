NEW ORLEANS — The Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapse that killed three people and injured several others also took a financial toll on nearby businesses.

Local businesses have lost an unknown amount of money after the collapse forced first responders to evacuate the area. Now, the City of New Orleans is spotlighting those businesses to help jump start the nearby economy.

Can't see the map? Click here.

Restaurant's, stores, hotels and other businesses highlighted on the above map are all open for business after it took more than a week for engineers to bring down two unstable cranes that loomed dangerously over the area.

