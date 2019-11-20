NEW ORLEANS — Businesses in part of the evacuation zone that have been closed since the partial collapse of the Hard Rock hotel construction site could be opened as early as Friday, the city of New Orleans announced Wednesday.

An effort to stabilize the remaining parts of the crane that are hanging over the site on both the Canal and Rampart Street sides, would, if successful, allow the evacuation zone to shrink and make it easier to get to some businesses.

"Should this occur, businesses would be allowed to reopen and pedestrian traffic would be allowed in areas no longer in the evacuation zone," said LaTonya Norton, the press secretary of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration.

The partial collapse occurred on Oct. 12. At the time, two extremely heavy and tall cranes with large weights on them were in danger of falling and damaging nearby businesses. Eight days later they knocked down the cranes, but parts of one crane remain hanging over the hotel site.

The eventual demolition of the remainder of the building is expected to happen in mid-January with the cleanup taking another three months. But, with high-profile and high-traffic events like the Bayou Classic, Sugar Bowl, possible Saints playoff games and New Year's Eve celebrations, there is strong impetus to get Canal Street reopened.

The past two days crews have been using slings and heavy cables to try to lock the cranes in place.