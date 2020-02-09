Woman found dead in abandoned Bywater navy base was shot to death, Coroner reports

According to the Orleans Parish Coroner's office, 25-year-old Brooke Buchler was fatally shot.

NEW ORLEANS — The death of a woman whose body was found inside the abandoned Navy base on Poland Avenue last month has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Orleans Parish Coroner's office, 25-year-old Brooke Buchler was fatally shot before her body was found inside the vacant building in the Bywater on Aug. 23.

New Orleans police first investigated the case as an unidentified death when Buchler's body was found.

Buchler's obituary says she grew up in Slidell. She is survived by her parents and six siblings.

