Caesar's Superdome to undergo renovation; set for completion in 2024

The project, known as "Envision the Future", is set for completion prior to the 2024 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Caesar's Superdome is set to undergo renovations due to be completed before the 2024 NFL season, in time for the Superdome to host the Super Bowl in 2025.

The renovations are part of the "Envision the Future" renovation project. The upgrades will include widening the concourses, adding new express escalators, and new club rooms and food options, among other amenities.

As a result of the construction, the Endymion Extravaganza will finish at the NOLA Convention Center instead of the Superdome until renovations are complete.

For this upcoming season, fans should know that some bathrooms and concessions will actually be outside the building and that the gate to enter will be different from usual.