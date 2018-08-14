NEW ORLEANS – Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who reportedly stole a package from a City Park area home earlier this week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Virginia Street. Security video captured a woman stealing a package from a front porch.

Police say the thief is a white woman in her 20s with shaggy dark hair with a tattoo of a rosary on her chest and right arm. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The woman was last seen riding away from the area on a purple, 10-speed bicycle with thick-spoked wheels.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the NOPD third district detectives at 504-658-6030. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

