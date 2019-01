NEW ORLEANS — A problem with the online payments system prevented New Orleans residents from paying their water bills Wednesday.

The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board reported that the agency was working to fix the problem, but there is a temporary workaround to pay bills. Residents can visit the S&WB website and click “One-Time Payment” under the Customer Service tab.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.