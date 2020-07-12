Cantrell asks residents to be patient with impact to services after millages defeated

Last week Cantrell said failure of the measures could force the city to put in some layoffs in addition to the furloughs already projected.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans voters rejected all three of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s tax proposals Saturday, which will require city leaders to figure out how to fill what the mayor said would be a $25 million gap.

The city is already struggling with more than $100 million in projected losses due to major events that were cancelled that would normally have brought millions of visitors to New Orleans.

The first proposal would have merged two infrastructure taxes so that their revenues could have been used to maintain streets and buildings.

The second would have slashed funding for the public library system and re-direct part of its money toward early childhood education programs.

The third proposal would have created an economic development fund and provided money for affordable housing.

Cantrell said that money from the proposals would have helped solidify the city’s budget and leaders will now have to meet this week to make adjustments. Last week Cantrell said failure of the measures could force the city to put in some layoffs in addition to the furloughs already projected.

“I’m totally focused on our economy and that’s what these propositions were all about. Unfortunately, they did not pass,” she said Sunday. “The renewals, they’ll roll off. “We’ll have to fill the gap and that will come in services as well. I just ask the public to work with the city and be patient because we will have to find and adjust and we will do that.”