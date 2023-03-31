Mayor Cantrell: Humble and vindicated by recall effort

During her time in office, she has weathered Hurricane Ida, the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently, a failed recall effort that garnered more than 27,000 signatures

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has about two and a half years left in her second and final term.

During her time in office, she has weathered a powerful hurricane named Ida, the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recently, a failed recall effort that garnered more than 27,000 signatures.

Friday, she looked back on the challenges and her future.

She said the recall campaign left her humbled and vindicated.

“I come through focused on the work and continuing to deliver results on behalf of the city,” Cantrell said.

The needs are many in the city.

Most categories of violent crime here are still higher than the national average.

Car theft is out of control with criminals stealing about one vehicle an hour since the beginning of the year.

“We do see it trending downward, but that is the one area that has us looking bad,” Cantrell said. “But in other areas, particularly the ones that I know, we talk about violent crime, we’re moving and trending in the right direction.”

The mayor also talked about the process of hiring a new police superintendent.

She’s looking for a police chief that understands innovation and creativity and can lead despite the manpower shortage at the NOPD.

The mayor said the national search should take about six months.

“My expectation really is to receive a list that is already dwindled down. I will then make and conduct my interviews as well and come out with a candidate that I will put forth to the New Orleans City Council for confirmation.”

The next chief will likely have to deal with the NOPD’s more than ten yearlong consent decree, which mandates sweeping reforms at the department.

“There should be an end in sight,” Cantrell said. “There’s an end in sight from where I sit and the work that I know our officers are doing on a daily basis. We have to get this out of the courtroom. That’s the number one issue that is either preventing us from attracting or seeing our officers leave us.”

The mayor also answered questions about her sometimes-stormy relationship with the city council.

The two branches of city government have sparred on a wide range of issues. They include city sanitation contracts, crime reduction plans, and the mayor’s taxpayer-funded first-class travel.

Last fall, voters also approved a charter change amendment giving the council veto power over the mayor’s top appointees, including the police superintendent.

The mayor said the two sides were more cordial and respectful during her two terms on the city council.

“I have to say, no courtesies of receiving a call even after making calls, even after sending a notice and the like or where there’s a conversation and a letter that hits the media even before you’ve even received, or you just received it and minutes later it’s in the public realm. I think we can do better.”

The mayor said her future is a mixed bag.

She wants to stay engaged in emergency and crisis management, and she’s working on a book.

“It’s about leading in unprecedented times. Being the first woman mayor of the city of New Orleans in its 300-year history.”

Cantrell hopes to have the book written by the end of her term as mayor.

She is even looking into doing a fellowship at the University of Chicago when her time in city hall is over.