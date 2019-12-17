NEW ORLEANS — Alongside city officials, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reassured residents that the cyberattack that hit city computer networks Friday will not prevent city services from doing their jobs, and the plan the city is using to recover from the cyber attack is working.

"I've directed all department heads — continue to work, manually where necessary," the mayor said. "We are producing and providing results on the street as best we can."

Federal agencies are still working on the ground with New Orleans officials in the cyberattack recovery process.

During the press conference, New Orleans' chief information officer, Kim LaGrue, told reporters that forensic teams were still collecting evidence on the attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

"From what we know, we are confident that the data that we have is recoverable," LaGrue said. "The disaster recovery plan that the city has designed is actionable. That means our strategy to recover our data and return systems to normal is working."

The city doesn't have a specific timeline for when recovery will be complete, but officials are confident that their work will be successful.

City phones are working, so officials and city employees can communicate with each other and the public.

With more than 4,000 computers in 100 sites on the city's network, New Orleans officials are working with partners to bring city services back where they were before the cyberattack.

"Beginning (Tuesday), we will have over 50 volunteer state agents and government partners on the ground recovering our assets — our computers," the chief information officer said. "Effectively building a new and safe environment for the city. That will be a tremendous lift."

A Louisiana National Guard cyber response team is on the ground in New Orleans to help with the recovery process, and the FBI and the Secret Service are helping with the investigation.

City officials said S&WB turbines were up and running in anticipation of the severe weather Monday evening, but the wind was the concern, not rain.

911 services were up and running, officials said. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson told reporters that the department continues to serve the public "optimally." Records requests will take longer than usual.

"We have not been impacted with field services at all," the police chief said. "We are handwriting our reports."

New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said the fire department has been using handwriting manuals as well and will digitize them when possible.

"The fire department's ability to respond to emergencies has not been impacted," the fire chief said.

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services' ability to respond to 911 calls has not been affected by the cyberattack either, officials said.

"This is a very serious situation," the mayor said. "We know that this is not only the new normal, but it is a priority for the administration to invest in our infrastructure — and that includes cybersecurity.

