NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s new Director of Public Safety and Homeland Security has previous experience on the job.

The mayor’s office announced that Col. Terry Ebbert has been hired to lead the department, which oversees EMS, NOFD and more public safety entities.

"Public safety is a top priority in the City of New Orleans. Based on the knowledge, experience and expertise of Colonel Ebbert, there is no doubt in my mind that he is the right person at the right time to help move our city forward from a public safety standpoint," Cantrell said.

Former police superintendent Warren Riley was offered the job originally, but Cantrell rescinded the offer after blowback from the community.

Ebbert served as the City’s Homeland Security Director from 2003 to 2008. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Ebbert served as the “Incident Commander” and coordinated all local, state and federal response for New Orleans.

"I intend to call on my past experience with local, state and federal agencies and their leadership to provide the City of New Orleans with plans, procedures and trained organizations prepared to manage all public safety challenges for New Orleans,” Ebbert said. “I want to promise the citizens of New Orleans that I will do everything within my skill set to earn their trust and respect.”

