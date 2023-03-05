Cantrell on businesses allowing underage drinking: 'NOPD is watching'

“I just wanted to mention to our graduates, you know, this is a memorable moment in our lives, and you will remember it for the rest of your lives,” the mayor says.

NEW ORLEANS — Prom and Graduation season is well underway and as young graduates and students celebrate, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a warning to businesses and advice for students.

It is no surprise during this time that young people like to celebrate with after-parties or graduation parties with their friends. However, these parties in New Orleans can at times, end in tragedy.

“I just wanted to mention to our graduates, you know, this is a memorable moment in our lives, and you all will remember it for the rest of your lives,” Cantrell says.

During this time last year, an 80-year-old grandmother lost her life after an argument at a Morris Jeff High School graduation at Xavier University campus escalated and ended up with gunfire.

The problem of shootings at prom or graduation parties is not unique to New Orleans. Last Sunday, six students were shot at a prom after-party in Bay St. Louis.

“We want to make sure that you live a prosperous life in our city, and just reach your fullest potential. And that means again, being responsible, being violent, free, not taking the bait, cooler heads always prevail,” Cantrell said.

Besides gun violence, underage drinking is a problem during this time of the year that Cantrell says she is aware of, and issued a warning to local businesses if they think they can serve alcohol to students under 21 years of age.

She says the New Orleans Police Department will be on patrol looking for underage drinking happening at local bars and clubs.

“So, what I'm saying is that we're being intentional, where we're getting information. The NOPD is not taking it lightly. And we will be visiting certain businesses where we need to investigate if this is actually going on. So, what I'm saying and just wanting to put out there, one, be responsible. Both our young people, adults, business owners - who don't sell alcohol to people who are underage, and the NOPD is watching.”