NEW ORLEANS -- A car crashed through the front of an Edible Arrangements story Thursday morning.

According to NOPD, the crash occurred in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to police.

Officers are still investigating why the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update it as new information becomes available.

