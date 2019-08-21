NEW ORLEANS — An inspection of an underground canal that overtopped during a July 10 flooding event showed an overturned car and other debris blocking the flow of water, according to the Sewerage and Water Board.

The July 10 event, a couple of days prior to Hurricane Barry, had intense rain that flooded many city streets, making them impassable, but the S&WB said that despite that, overtopping on the Lafitte Canal is unusual and caused them to perform an inspection.

Tuesday an amphibious vehicle found the blockage.

“While most canals receive water from catch basins and smaller pipes, the Lafitte Canal consists of both open and underground sections, rendering this canal more vulnerable to large obstructions entering the open canal and causing underground blockages,” said the statement.

Ghassan Korban, the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said that the amphibious inspection would continue for another three miles to the drain pump station in City Park. He said the inspection would cost $100,000 and that does not include the cost to remove the car.