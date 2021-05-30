Car-to-car shootings leave 2 dead Saturday in New Orleans

The NOPD has not connected the two shootings, and there is no indication they are related.

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of car-to-car shootings in New Orleans left two people dead within 12 hours Saturday, NOPD officials said.

The first shooting took place near the intersection of Thalia and South Robertson streets.

Officers responding to calls of a shooting around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Clio Street discovered a 17-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds; he died at that scene.

Homicide detectives investigating his death determined that he and another victim were in a car near Thalia and South Robertson when a group in another car started shooting at them.

The victims fled to Clio street, where one of them died. The other didn't sustain any injuries in the shooting.

The shooters, according to the NOPD, abandoned their car — later found to be stolen — and fled on foot.

No motive or suspect information was released by the NOPD in the murder.

The second shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday, in the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue. According to info released by the NOPD, police responded to the location and found a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that she was traveling towards the river on Franklin Avenue when another car pulled up next to her. That car's occupants opened fire, striking the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

It's unclear why she was targeted, and no suspects have been publicly identified. The NOPD has not connected the two shootings, and there is no indication they are related.

Neither of the victims have been publicly identified pending notification of their next of kin.

