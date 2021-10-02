Carjacker stopped after bystanders pull him from victims vehicle

The woman hurried out of the car and the man took off in the vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is safe after bystanders stepped in to help her after someone tried to steal her vehicle in the French Quarter Saturday morning, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states that at about 3:30, the woman was at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets when an undescribed man jumped into the back of her vehicle grabbed her and demanded she started driving.

The woman hurried out of the vehicle and the man drove away in an unknown direction.

Several onlookers were able to follow the man and pull him from the vehicle.

The subject then fled in an unknown direction after the incident. No further details were released according to the article.

