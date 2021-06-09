Carnival Cruise Line to provide housing for first responders

Carnival Glory will serve as emergency housing for frontline workers who are directly involved in the city's infrastructure recovery and healthcare needs.

NEW ORLEANS — A cruise ship will provide shelter for first responders helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday that, in an agreement with the City of New Orleans and FEMA, Carnival Glory will provide housing for first responders through September 18.

Carnival Glory's scheduled cruise for September 12 has been canceled. It will resume guest operations on September 19.

The ship, which arrived at the Port of New Orleans on Friday, is provisioning food, water, and materials to prepare for up to 2,600 hospital workers, first responders, city and utility workers, and other emergency personnel to join the ship.

Carnival Cruise Line said its ship will stay in port and serve as emergency housing for frontline workers who are directly involved in the city's infrastructure recovery and healthcare needs.

"While we want to provide the city of New Orleans with an economic boost by restarting guest operations, we want to first provide this critical housing support to address emergency needs and to get power restored to the region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line in a news release. "We appreciate the understanding of our guests, who we know love New Orleans as much as we do."

Officials said more than 20,00 workers came from more than 32 states to help with the recovery after Hurricane Ida, officials said.