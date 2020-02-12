Caroling in Jackson Square changing locations and going online for 2020

"Caroling in Jackson Square, 2020 Style!" will still have some people in attendance at their new location.

NEW ORLEANS — Caroling in Jackson Square will still happen this year, but like most New Orleans traditions, it will be done “2020 style.”

The Patio Planters are moving the event to the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Esplanade Avenue and live streaming it for viewers to sing along at home.

According to the event organizers, representatives with the Mayor’s office and Ochsner’s Project Managers have been working to re-imagine the 75-year tradition for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers found that returning to Jackson Square with fewer people would be just as expensive for a much smaller presentation. They said they’d also be unable to livestream Caroling as planned in the Cathedral because of technical issues.

“…successful outdoor performances have taken place in the Barracks Street Courtyard and been live-streamed across the globe,” organizers said. “This is a perfect partnership, particularly due to financial support and encouragement being provided by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism which oversee the Museum.”

If everything goes according to plan, the event will take place on Dec. 20 from 7-8 p.m. and be live-streamed on the Patio Planters’ Facebook page.

The songbook will be available on the Patio Planters website for people to sing along at home.

Once the event has final permit approval and can verify the number of attendees permitted, the Patio Planters will conduct a lottery from within their members to decide who can attend.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.