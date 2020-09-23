Case of hepatitis A linked to Galatoire's

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection typically spread through blood or stool, according to the CDC.

NEW ORLEANS — A case of hepatitis A has been linked to French Quarter fine-dining staple Galatoire’s.

According to a statement from the restaurant, the Louisiana Department of Health said the case occurred between early and mid-August.

"Consistent with our own high standards, we embraced the assistance of the Department of Health and together outlined steps Galatoire’s could take to be as responsive as possible for our team and our guests," the statement from Galatoire’s read. “Galatoire’s underwent a standard inspection by the Department of Health and passed with high marks, as we normally do.”

No details have been released on how many people were infected or the source of the infection.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection, typically spread through blood or stool, according to the CDC. The infection is commonly spread by people not washing their hands after using the bathroom.

It can be prevented by vaccine.

There have been 1,249 diagnosed cases of hepatitis A in Louisiana since the outbreak began in 2018.

