Cast plaques stolen from A. P. Tureaud statue

NEW ORLEANS — A statue in the 7th ward commemorating the life and legacy of local Civil Rights leader A.P. Tureaud has been the target of repeat vandalism.

“I’m still struggling to find the words,” said Turead’s great-grandson Mark Raymond Jr. “for this level of pettiness with this vandalism.”

In recent weeks at least 6 cast plaques from the base of the statue were stolen. The statue was unveiled less than a year ago.

“The shear disrespect to a civil rights leader as influential as A.P. Tureaud, who literally fought to desegregate systems and bring people together. Petty acts of vandalism like this just undermines all that work,” said Raymond.

The night before New Corp unveiled the finished park, vandals came through and damaged the landscaping, and trashed the park. In March, a vehicle ran into the park and damaged the sign, and destroyed a bench.

“We finally get it to a place that is nice where he can be appreciated, and the legacy can be honored the way it always should be,” said Raymond. “It’s a beautiful new park, and it’s the third instance of some type of vandalism or accident.”

In a statement from New Corp, “Due to the obvious planned nature of the vandalism, we are concerned that the perpetrators will return and attempt to deface and/or steal the remaining plaque and statue. The nature of this vandalism/theft takes someone with the knowledge and know-how to remove these plaques, which in reality have no relative worth if melted down.”

“I’d like to encourage the community to come together and stand against such acts of hatred or division. It doesn’t have a place in our society,” said Raymond.