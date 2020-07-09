x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Orleans

Shooting reported just outside French Quarter

Police did not give any details on the victim or their condition.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the CBD, just two blocks outside the French Quarter.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Baronne Street around 7 p.m.

Police did not give any details on the victim or their condition.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at 10 for the latest information.

RELATED: Labor Day crowds in New Orleans as governor warns about coronavirus

RELATED: 14-year-old among 3 shot, 1 stabbed in separate overnight incidents

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 