Shooting reported just outside French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the CBD, just two blocks outside the French Quarter.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Baronne Street around 7 p.m.
Police did not give any details on the victim or their condition.
This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at 10 for the latest information.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.