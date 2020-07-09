Shooting reported just outside French Quarter

Police did not give any details on the victim or their condition.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the CBD, just two blocks outside the French Quarter.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Baronne Street around 7 p.m.

