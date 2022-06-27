Former WWL-TV anchor Michelle Miller to be honored as UNO Distinguished Alumnus

Miller earned her Masters Degree in Urban Studies from UNO while in New Orleans serving as a reporter/anchor for WWL-TV.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV alum and CBS News journalist Michelle Miller will be honored by the University of New Orleans with it’s Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award.

Miller will be honored by the university at a ceremony on November 9 at the National WWII Museum.

“Michelle personifies the Privateer spirit of determination,” said President John Nicklow. “She works tirelessly to inform audiences about some of the most important and pressing issues in an effort to improve the world around us. She is a wonderful representative of our university.”

Miller is a co-host of “CBS Saturday Morning.” Her work regularly appears on “CBS Mornings,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and the CBS Evening News. She also files reports for “48 Hours” and anchors Discovery’s “48 Hours on ID” and “Hard Evidence.”

Miller earned her Masters Degree in Urban Studies from UNO while in New Orleans serving as a reporter for WWL-TV.

“Last month, I was honored to address the Class of 2022 at Commencement! And now this incredible distinction! I am OVERJOYED!!” she shared on social media.