Celebrations continue in honor of the life of Portia Pollock

NEW ORLEANS — "We're definitely here to honor Portia Pollock, whose bench is right over there," said Luther Gray.

Portia Pollock had been drumming at this sacred spot for more than three decades. Today, following her killing during a carjacking Tuesday, the event was held in her honor.

"Anybody who knew her, say Ashe. Anybody who wish they had known her say Hallelujah," said Rev. Denise Graves.

Portia Pollock's death was tragic and violent. But for this gathering at Congo Square, a drum circle of friends, supporters and the community chose to describe how she lived, not how she died.

"Great sense of humor. Quirky. Funny. One of the smartest people I've ever met. Highly intelligent," said Fatima Muse.

Her niece Fatima Muse said her aunt's bright legacy will ultimately outshine the grief.

"I'd rather have her here more than anything in the world. But if Portia has to be the spark for change, we'll take it. I'd like to see good come out of this. I want to see this city move forward and take a giant step in a positive direction," said Fatima Muse.