NOFD battling French Quarter fire on Chartres

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans firefighters are battling a 4-alarm fire in the French Quarter near Canal Street and Chartres Thursday night.

Several fire engines lined Canal Street as smoke rose from the Quarter House hotel, located at 129 Chartres Street.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what kind of damage has been done.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.