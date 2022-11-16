Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

The extent of the child's injuries is unknown at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle says police.

It happened at about 8:16 a.m. this morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street.

“Initial reports show a pre-teen juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the location. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital. We do not have details on injuries at this time. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” says an NOPD report.

The incident resurfaced the question of whether more safety measures by the city need to be implemented in school zones.

“Definitely unfortunate for our young person this morning. We never want that to happen especially as a parent,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said when asked about the incident at her media conference on Tuesday. “We have worked to keep school zones and flashing lights within school zones operating, where we have maybe, done away with red light cameras in some areas, the school zones were our top priority. So, again, we will revisit and improve where we need to.”

NOPD are investigating an incident in the 1400 block of Magazine where a “pre-teen juvenile” was hit. The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say the child has been transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.@WWLTV pic.twitter.com/QP6caA6T25 — Leigha McNeil WWL-TV (@leigha_mcneil) November 16, 2022

Praying that this student experienced minimal injuries and has a quick recovery 🙏🏽



Uplifting a comment from @martajewson: outdated school zone signs and other failures (such as leaving the lights on year round) only increase driver confusion. https://t.co/lfPj1aferR — jpmorrell (@JPMorrell) November 16, 2022