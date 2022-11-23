NOPD: 8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an 8-year-old child has died following a shooting in the Central City area of New Orleans on Wednesday.
New Orleans Police responded to a call of a child shot in the 3200 block of Second Street shortly after 11 a.m. Witnesses said a bullet came through a wall and struck the child. The child was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Police and are on the scene now. No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.
