'They went to help each other' - Aunt of missing children says they united in love

“Just find the babies. That’s all we want – find the babies,” said Shakima Hawkins, a member of the Wilson family.

Local dive teams went into the water and family and friends kept a vigil on the Algiers levee Monday, two days after a pair of teenagers and an eight-year-old girl went missing in the Mississippi River.

Family and friends believe that 14-year-old Brandy Wilson fell into the water first and that her sister, 8-year-old Ally Wilson and a 15-year-old male friend went in after them.

The Coast Guard spent the rest of Saturday evening and all-day Sunday looking for the children before calling off the search Sunday night.

Local dive teams from the NOPD, St. Charles Parish and the Southeast Louisiana Underwater Recovery went into the water in an effort to give the families some closure.

The mother of the children was inconsolable Sunday. Octavia Wilson said that her daughter had told her she wanted to give her mother a break, so she and her sister went out to play.

"I need my kids. They know I need them," Octavia Wilson said Sunday. "My daughter said she was trying to give me a break. I don't need a break. I need my children."

While the search continues and prayers are said, the family is now just wanting an answer to what happened.